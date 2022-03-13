Patrick Farrell Simonich Mar 13, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patrick Farrell Simonich, age 71, of Northfield, died Friday, March 11, 2022 in Northfield Hospital.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrick Farrell Simonich Northfield Hospital Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield City Council approves resolutions in favor of downtown grant and passenger rail Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Teen space opens in Pye Room at Northfield Public Library New St. Olaf art exhibit explores historical anti-Semitic propaganda posters City of Northfield seeks more public input on additional drinking water treatment plant Upcoming Events Mar 13 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Mar 13, 2022 Mar 14 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Mar 16 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 18 Unity on Division Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Sir Rod Stewart fixes potholes near his Essex home Queen Elizabeth 'is too frail to walk her Corgis' Caitlyn Jenner says not appearing in The Kardashians is 'unfortunate' Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to take in Ukrainian refugees