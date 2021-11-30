Marilyn C. Pellowski Nov 30, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marilyn C. Pellowski, age 82, of Northfield, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Northfield Hospital.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marilyn C. Pellowski Northfield Hospital Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now A reluctant thumbs-up to demo the Archer House 'Highly partisan' congressional maps proffered by House Redistricting Committee Getting to know you: Byerly assumes Carleton presidency Kenneth J. Ken Tuma To till or not to till: Rice County farmers advocate for no-till practices Upcoming Events Nov 30 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Nov 30, 2021 Dec 1 Sustainable Farming Association and Partners Café Chat Wed, Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Dec 1, 2021 Dec 2 Rental License Program Informational Meeting Thu, Dec 2, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices