Arnold “Arnie” J. Horejsi, age 91, of Lonsdale, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Northfield Care Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being completed and will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
