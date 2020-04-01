A Celebration of Life for Donald Erling Hansen, of Cromwell, scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Faribault American Legion has been postponed until further notice. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
