...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter
storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect
through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&