Reverend Theodore "Ted" Neuhaus Mar 14, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reverend Theodore "Ted" Neuhaus, age 81, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theodore Neuhaus Crematory Three Links Care Center Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Teen space opens in Pye Room at Northfield Public Library New St. Olaf art exhibit explores historical anti-Semitic propaganda posters Northfield City Council approves resolutions in favor of downtown grant and passenger rail Pagel's quick adjustments lead to historic state championship Upcoming Events Mar 14 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Mar 16 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 18 Unity on Division Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Mar 19 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Mar 19, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Bob Saget's family granted permanent injunction Khloe Kardashian 'returns to the dating scene' WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies aged 63 ‘NCIS’ Reveals Parker’s Juvie Past & Teases a Possible New Couple (RECAP)