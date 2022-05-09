Wyatt Sandler-Westall Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 9, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High School: Northfield High SchoolParents Names: Stacey SandlerFuture Plans: Plans to go into trades and focusing in the field of electrician. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plan Name Stacey Sandler School Parents Northfield High School Future Trade Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments