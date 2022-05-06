Samantha Ims Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High School: Northfield High SchoolParents Names: Douglas Ims and Heather Stanton ImsFuture Plans: Attending the University of St. Thomas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Ims Name Heather Stanton Ims School Northfield High School Parents Future Samantha Ims Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments