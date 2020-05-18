Faithe Quick

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Varsity letter in Dance Team, and attended DECA state two years.
Future Plans: Attending The University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall of 2020 to major in Marketing.
Extracurriculars: NHS Dance Team, Yearbook Editor, DECA, National Honors Society, and Adult Posse.
Favorite Quote: "But time makes you bolder, even children get older, and I'm getting older, too"(Dixie Chicks).
Favorite Memory: Sections for dance my senior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Do everything you can that makes you happy.
Parents Names: Bernie and Mary Quick