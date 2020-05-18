Chloe Mellgren

Accomplishments: 6x swimming letter, Swim Captain 2019, Honorable Mention for The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of 2019, 500 freestyle 15th place at State 2018, 5x State Participant, Hardest Worker 2017, Track and Field letter, 2x academic letter, All Conference 2017 and All Conference Honorable Mention 2019.
Future Plans: Attend Carthage College to major in biology and environmental science and swim there as well.
Extracurriculars: Swim and Dive, National Honors Society, LINK and Track and Field.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take your high school experience for granted. You don’t realize how much you enjoy it until it’s gone; so go to sporting events, go to prom, join new extracurriculars, and get to know your teachers and other students; get out there.
Parents Names: Marc and Becky Mellgren