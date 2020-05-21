Ella Palmquist

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Two time academic letter winner, Two-year member of National Honors Society, Five year letter winner for swim and dive, 4 year letter winner for track and field, All-State Track and Field, three time state participant for swim and dive, MVP of 2019 swim and dive season
Future Plans: Attended University of Wisconsin La Crosse
Extracurriculars: Swim and Dive team at La Crosse
Favorite Quote: "It matters not what you've done, but what you do with what you've done, for others."
Favorite Memory: Taking timer pictures with some of my favorite teachers on the last day we came to school this year, and getting teachers to discuss random topics with us during class.
Advice To Future Generations: Take Interpersonal Speech and Communications class with Mr. DuBé.
Parents: Mike and Amy Palmquist