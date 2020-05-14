Jose Gonzalez Ramirez

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Triple-A award, Northfield Ethical Leadership award, and 12 season athlete,
Future Plans: Attend St. Olaf College and major in Biology with a Neuroscience concentration, and participate in either swimming or track.
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Swimming, Track, Science Olympiad, Band, Jazz Band, LOA, RALIE, LINK, National Honors Society, and Racial Equity Team
Favorite Quote: "Trust the process, all the work will pay off eventually"
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was having the opportunity to do the rollercoaster at sporting events with help of fellow senior friend Alex Morefield. Also having the opportunity to travel to Spain with my fellow classmates was a fun experience to challenge my Spanish speaking skills and meet new people.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to younger generations would be to get involved with your school and community to build leadership and communication skills while making long-lasting friendships. Also, put in the work you want to get out, nothing comes easy.
Parents: Jose Gonzalez and Angelica Ramirez