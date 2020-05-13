D’Andre Norton

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Volunteer worker, former Northfield police explorer and soon to be high school graduate.
Future Plans: Attend college to major in political science or law. Work for some time after college and then run for the Minnesota House of Representatives within the next 4-6 years.
Extracurriculars: Equal rights advocating, and biking.
Favorite Quote: “You are braver than you believe. Stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” - 2020 Weekly Planner
Favorite Memory: First day of Kindergarten. First day of kindergarten was the beginning of the 12 year journey to graduation. Every step of the way was impactful.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up and stay close to those you care about. When times are tough, reach out for support because people care. School can be challenging and trust me, it can be, but keeping a hopeful attitude and trying your hardest at all times will help you progress. Sometimes your personal life might interfere with your academic life, but know not to let things bring you down. Stay strong.
Parents Names: Kim Norton and Billy Norton