Emma Johnson

Johnson

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Softball State Champion, Honors Art and National Honors Society

Future Plans: Major in Psychology at the University of Minnesota Duluth

Extracurriculars: Softball, RALIE

Favorite Quote: “I relate to myself the most.” -Kanye West

Favorite Memory: Junior homecoming game at “the bakery”. Legend says flour still flies over the bleachers to this day.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t think too hard. It’ll hurt your head. Speaking from experience.

Parents: Paulette and Clark Johnson

