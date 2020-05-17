Emma Johnson

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Softball State Champion, Honors Art and National Honors Society
Future Plans: Major in Psychology at the University of Minnesota Duluth
Extracurriculars: Softball, RALIE
Favorite Quote: “I relate to myself the most.” -Kanye West
Favorite Memory: Junior homecoming game at “the bakery”. Legend says flour still flies over the bleachers to this day.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t think too hard. It’ll hurt your head. Speaking from experience.
Parents: Paulette and Clark Johnson