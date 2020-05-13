Isabella Schmidt

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: President of Student Council, President of Concert Choir, Top 8 DECA Finalist and Leadership Team Member, and Rice County Fair Ambassador.
Future Plans: Study at Cornell College majoring in Chemistry and Secondary Education.
Extracurriculars: Choir, Student Council, Mayor's Youth Council, DECA, Theater, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Church Council Member, Rice County Fair Ambassador
Favorite Quote: "If you want something done, ask a busy person." - Benjamin Franklin
Favorite Memory: Homecoming Senior Year
Advice To Future Generations: Don't wait. Do whatever you want to do now, because it will all be gone before you know it.
Parents Names: Steve and Kendra Schmidt