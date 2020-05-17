Sydney Gill

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Captain of the Hiliners, MVP and All-Conference Athlete

Future Plans: Winona State University, Nursing Program

Extracurriculars: Hiliners Dance Team, NHS Choirs and Catty Wampus, National Honor Society, Students Supporting Students, Link Leadership

Favorite Quote: When you focus on the good, the good gets better

Favorite Memory: Football game half-time performances

Advice To Future Generations: Take every opportunity that you can.

Parents: Nicole and Allan Gill

