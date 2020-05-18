David Gerald Tonjum

Tonjum

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: GPA 3.79

4 yrs Varsity Wrestling- 3X All Conference

2 yrs Varsity Football- 1x Honorable All Conference

Future Plans: Attending Minnesota State University- Mankato

Extracurriculars: Varsity Football

Varsity Wrestling

Volunteer Saint Vincent de Paul

Big Brothers/ Big Sister

Favorite Quote:  Once you've wrestled everything else in life is easy.

Favorite Memory: Winning the State High School Championship as a TEAM in 2019.

Advice To Future Generations: Keep working hard and believe in yourself.

Parents Names: Rick & Mary Tonjum

