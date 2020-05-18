David Gerald Tonjum

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: GPA 3.79
4 yrs Varsity Wrestling- 3X All Conference
2 yrs Varsity Football- 1x Honorable All Conference
Future Plans: Attending Minnesota State University- Mankato
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football
Varsity Wrestling
Volunteer Saint Vincent de Paul
Big Brothers/ Big Sister
Favorite Quote: Once you've wrestled everything else in life is easy.
Favorite Memory: Winning the State High School Championship as a TEAM in 2019.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep working hard and believe in yourself.
Parents Names: Rick & Mary Tonjum