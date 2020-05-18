Robyn Marie Giza

Giza

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Became a foster parent for Veterans with BELIEVET

Care Team with Northfield Retirement Community

Future Plans: Winona University

Extracurriculars: Trap Team, ultimate Frisbee, Speech Team, Yearbook Committee

Favorite Quote: "Everyone you meet has something to teach you" - Shihori Obota

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is bonding with my teachers and having a safe place to talk

Advice To Future Generations: Take it one day at a time...

Parents Names: Gregg and Tracy Giza

Load comments