Kaia Star Schomburg

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Academic Letter Award 2 years

DJJD Ambassador 2019-2021

Spirit of Excellence Award winner Pinnacle PAC (for community service, leadership and excellence in the performing arts)

Future Plans: University of Minnesota to study Psychology and Performing Arts

Extracurriculars: Northfield District Youth Council (Secretary)

Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador

NHS Choir

Choir council (Secretary)

National Honor Society

Link Leader

Yearbook

Rock and Roll revival

NHS Theater

NAG theater for 14 years

Volunteer with Northfield Youth Choirs

Dancer and Musician at Pinnacle Performing Arts

Instructor at Pinnacle Performing Arts

Member of Minnesota Dance Collaborative

Musician at various coffeehouses, fairs and events

Favorite Quote: Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day, someone might do the same for you." Princess Diana

Favorite Memory: I can't pick a favorite memory. I'm lucky enough to have thousands of moments I'll cherish forever.

Advice To Future Generations: Take it in. You never know when everything will change.

Parents Names: Jana and Rick Hirsch (Northfield)

Aaron Schomburg (Prescott, WI)

