Kaia Star Schomburg

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Academic Letter Award 2 years
DJJD Ambassador 2019-2021
Spirit of Excellence Award winner Pinnacle PAC (for community service, leadership and excellence in the performing arts)
Future Plans: University of Minnesota to study Psychology and Performing Arts
Extracurriculars: Northfield District Youth Council (Secretary)
Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador
NHS Choir
Choir council (Secretary)
National Honor Society
Link Leader
Yearbook
Rock and Roll revival
NHS Theater
NAG theater for 14 years
Volunteer with Northfield Youth Choirs
Dancer and Musician at Pinnacle Performing Arts
Instructor at Pinnacle Performing Arts
Member of Minnesota Dance Collaborative
Musician at various coffeehouses, fairs and events
Favorite Quote: Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day, someone might do the same for you." Princess Diana
Favorite Memory: I can't pick a favorite memory. I'm lucky enough to have thousands of moments I'll cherish forever.
Advice To Future Generations: Take it in. You never know when everything will change.
Parents Names: Jana and Rick Hirsch (Northfield)
Aaron Schomburg (Prescott, WI)