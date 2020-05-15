Maired Riley Beithon

Beithon

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Academic Letter

National Honor Society

Future Plans: I will be attending the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire & majoring in Marketing and Communications.

Extracurriculars: Jazz Dance Competition Team

Tap Dance Competition Team

Jazz, Tap and Ballet dance classes at Division Street Dance

Works at the YMCA - Child Watch

Favorite Quote: "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within" . . . Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: Concerts, Cabin visits & Traveling!

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take anything for granted!

Parents Names: Melissa and Joel Beithon

