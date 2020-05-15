Maired Riley Beithon

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Academic Letter
National Honor Society
Future Plans: I will be attending the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire & majoring in Marketing and Communications.
Extracurriculars: Jazz Dance Competition Team
Tap Dance Competition Team
Jazz, Tap and Ballet dance classes at Division Street Dance
Works at the YMCA - Child Watch
Favorite Quote: "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within" . . . Maya Angelou
Favorite Memory: Concerts, Cabin visits & Traveling!
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take anything for granted!
Parents Names: Melissa and Joel Beithon