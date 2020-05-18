Taylor Lienke

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: I have completed 24 college credits through Normandale Community College PSEO over the course of my high school career.
Future Plans: I plan to attend Mankato State University - Mankato while majoring in nursing with the hopes of becoming a pediatric or geriatric nurse.
Extracurriculars: I currently works two jobs, at Chuck & Dons as well as Aldi. I have worked at Chuck & Dons for over 2 years and recently joined the team at Aldi.
Favorite Quote: “Always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.” - Michelle Obama
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory of high school is definitely the smaller moments like football games, especially as a senior. Being the group that leads the student section is so much fun and it’s great time spent with friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take life for granted and enjoy the moments you are given. You’ll look back at these years and wish you could go back, so cherish the memories you’re making and appreciate those around you.
Parents Names: Garret and Christine Lienke