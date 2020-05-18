Leah Transburg

Transburg

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: "A" honor roll

Future Plans: Attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities studying Agricultural Marketing and Communication

Extracurriculars: Tennis and Lacrosse captain, Sentinel in Randolph FFA, choir, National Honor Society, volunteer for DJJD

Favorite Quote: "Most importantly, have fun!"

Favorite Memory: Going to Germany, Switzerland and France with my German class.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take any day for granted

Parents Names: Foster and Lisa Transburg

