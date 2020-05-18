Leah Transburg

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: "A" honor roll
Future Plans: Attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities studying Agricultural Marketing and Communication
Extracurriculars: Tennis and Lacrosse captain, Sentinel in Randolph FFA, choir, National Honor Society, volunteer for DJJD
Favorite Quote: "Most importantly, have fun!"
Favorite Memory: Going to Germany, Switzerland and France with my German class.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take any day for granted
Parents Names: Foster and Lisa Transburg