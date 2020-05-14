Ana Gallego

School: Northfield High School
Future Plans: Work full-time as an AmeriCorps reading tutor at Sibley Elementary School, while taking online courses to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education!
Extracurriculars: Site assistant at Greenvale’s after school plus program (9th-10th grade) Reading tutor at Sibley Elementary School (12th grade)
Favorite Quote: “Every day is a creative act: A step closer to becoming who you want to be.” - Tom Hiddleston
Favorite Memory: Going to the homecoming game during my senior year. I had an amazing time laughing with my friends and taking pictures in our senior overalls!
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take anything for granted. None of us excepted our senior year to end like this... so enjoy yours! Go out and make memories with your friends. Enjoy being a teenager and never hold back! Reach your goals and just live your life! Don’t let ANYONE bring you down.
Parents Names: Alejandro Gallego and Eva Corona