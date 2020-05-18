Leah Kovach

Kovach

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Big 9 All Conference-Honorable Mention for dance junior and senior years.

Dance team captain

Future Plans: Attend Gustavus Adolphus College

Extracurriculars: Raider Girls Soccer, Hiliners Dance Team, Track & Field, Student Council, RALIE, Life of an Athlete, LINK, orchestra, and National Honors Society.

Favorite Quote: “All you need is 20 seconds of insane courage. And I promise you, something great will come of it.” Benjamin Mee

Favorite Memory: Going to football games every Friday.

Advice To Future Generations: Remember what’s important to you and live in the moment.

Parents Names: Steve and Linda Kovach

