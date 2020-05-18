Leah Kovach

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Big 9 All Conference-Honorable Mention for dance junior and senior years.
Dance team captain
Future Plans: Attend Gustavus Adolphus College
Extracurriculars: Raider Girls Soccer, Hiliners Dance Team, Track & Field, Student Council, RALIE, Life of an Athlete, LINK, orchestra, and National Honors Society.
Favorite Quote: “All you need is 20 seconds of insane courage. And I promise you, something great will come of it.” Benjamin Mee
Favorite Memory: Going to football games every Friday.
Advice To Future Generations: Remember what’s important to you and live in the moment.
Parents Names: Steve and Linda Kovach