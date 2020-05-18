Max Gorden Mercer

Mercer

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Eagle Scout, DECA State Competitor, Mock Trial State Competitor

Future Plans: Coe College

Extracurriculars: DECA, Mock Trial, Pep Band, Library Board, Boy Scouts

Favorite Quote: "And in that moment, I swear we were infinite." -The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Favorite Memory: The band trip to New York in my junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved! There are so many great opportunities out there for you to choose from.

Parents Names: Rachel and Eric Gorden Mercer

Load comments