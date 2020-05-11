Kathrine Swanson

School: Northfield High School
Future Plans: Majoring in Biology at Texas A&M University
Extracurriculars: Center Youth at Canvas Church
Favorite Quote: “God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile.” -Max Lucado
Favorite Memory: Meeting my baby sister for the first time when I was eleven.
Advice To Future Generations: Be thankful for everything. Even the little things, like being able to wake up each morning.
Parents Names: Pam Hanson and Marty Swanson