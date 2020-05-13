Nicole Koziolek

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Randolph Chapter FFA President, Vice President

Region VIII FFA President, Secretary

1st Place State FFA Prepared Public Speaking

National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities majoring in Agricultural Communication & Marketing.

Extracurriculars: FFA, 4-H, Competitive Dance

Favorite Quote: "You can eat an elephant, but only one bit at a time." -Dad

Favorite Memory: Going to Washington DC with Mr. Terry for the National Farmers Union Fly-in.

Advice To Future Generations: Anything that is worth doing, is worth doing well.

Parents Names: Steve & Carolyn Koziolek

