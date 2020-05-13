Caleb Voight

School: Northfield high school
Future Plans: Architecture at Dakota County Technical College
Extracurriculars: Honor society
Fellowship of Christian athletes
Band
Football
Track
Favorite Quote: It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get back up. - Vince Lombardi
Favorite Memory: The whole senior class going crazy on the football field after our last powderpuff game after going 0-8 for an all time record.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard- save money - give generously
Parents Names: Amy and Nathan Voight