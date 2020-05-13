Caleb Voight

School: Northfield high school

Future Plans: Architecture at Dakota County Technical College

Extracurriculars: Honor society

Fellowship of Christian athletes

Band

Football

Track

Favorite Quote: It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get back up. - Vince Lombardi

Favorite Memory: The whole senior class going crazy on the football field after our last powderpuff game after going 0-8 for an all time record.

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard- save money - give generously

Parents Names: Amy and Nathan Voight

