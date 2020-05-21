Cassandra Hindman

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Lettered in academics, a member of Students Supporting Students and the Weightlifting Team.
Future Plans: Plans to pursue a career in Dental hygiene at Mankato State University.
Favorite Quote: “You will never have this day again, so make it count”
Advice To Future Generations: You are always one decision away from a completely different life. Visualize your highest self and start showing up as them. I promise you, this is an effective mindset.
Parent: Lori Hindman