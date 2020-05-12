Lukas Peterson

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Qualified and competed at a state weightlifting meet earning a third place medal.
Future Plans: YWAM in Costa Rica, then U of M Navy ROTC, fall 2021
Extracurriculars: Boy scouts, Tae Kwan Doe, robotics, weight lifting, church youth group leader, mission trips, landscaper at Stanton airfield, car detailer at Apple Auto.
Favorite Quote: "What worries you, masters you" -John Locke
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with and getting to know my gym buddy Kevin H. in Mrs. Steele's gym class.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't strive for materialistic and social success. Strive for joy and contentment, and don't rely on anything external to create those for you. It comes from the ability God has gifted you to be able control your mental state with a little (or a lot) of discipline. Its more important that you master your own emotions before you come near to mastering your homework.
Parents Names: Jeff and Ulrika Peterson