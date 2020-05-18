Grace Neuger

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Track captain
Soccer all conference honorable mention
DECA state finalist
Distinguished Academic Scholar at Kenyon
AP Scholar with Distinction
A Honor Roll
Future Plans: Grace will be attending Kenyon College on the pre-med track while playing soccer and running track.
Extracurriculars: Soccer
Track
RALIE
LOA
DECA
National Honor Society
Northfield Shares board of directors
Favorite Quote: “Change your thoughts and you change the world” -Norman Vincent Peale
Favorite Memory: Sophomore year soccer and senior year lunch
Advice To Future Generations: High school goes by way too fast. Make sure to treasure every minute!
Parents Names: Dan and Chrissy Neuger