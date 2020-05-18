Grace Neuger

Neuger

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Track captain

Soccer all conference honorable mention

DECA state finalist

Distinguished Academic Scholar at Kenyon

AP Scholar with Distinction

A Honor Roll

Future Plans: Grace will be attending Kenyon College on the pre-med track while playing soccer and running track.

Extracurriculars: Soccer

Track

RALIE

LOA

DECA

National Honor Society

Northfield Shares board of directors

Favorite Quote: “Change your thoughts and you change the world” -Norman Vincent Peale

Favorite Memory: Sophomore year soccer and senior year lunch

Advice To Future Generations: High school goes by way too fast. Make sure to treasure every minute!

Parents Names: Dan and Chrissy Neuger

