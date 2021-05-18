Blake Patrick Aldrich

Northfield High School
Parents: Ian and Heather Aldrich
Plans After Graduation: Begin an internship with Minnesota Ag Group right after graduation and attend DCTC for heavy construction equipment in the fall.
Northfield High School
Parents: Ian and Heather Aldrich
Plans After Graduation: Begin an internship with Minnesota Ag Group right after graduation and attend DCTC for heavy construction equipment in the fall.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy