Chloe Thomas-Green

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Lettered three times in mock trial, twice in theatre, and twice in academics. Named an All-State witness at this year’s state mock trial tournament as well as an honorable mention at Dorian Music Festival at Luther College (2020). Received both an excellent and superior rating at Minnesota state-section music festival (2018, 2019).
Future Plans: Study vocal performance at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Extracurriculars: Mock trial, theatre, and the Black Student Union at Northfield High School. Danced at Pinnacle Performing Arts and participated in Northfield Youth Choirs for several years. Participated in several community groups including Northfield’s Human Rights Commission and Northfield High School’s Black Student Union.
Favorite Quote: "If there's one thing I've learned in life, it's the power of using your voice” -Michelle Obama
Favorite Memory: Taking my final bow in “Little Shop of Horrors,” the final show I did in high school.
Parents: Valerie Thomas and Craig Green