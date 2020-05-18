Jack Holman

Holman

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: My greatest accomplishments were winning three LOA events.

Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, to pursue a degree in aviation.

Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Football, Baseball, Choir, Orchestra, Band, Golf, Trap-Shooting

Favorite Quote: "Kid, You'll move mountains." --Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: Playing Town of Salem in Bubba's room every day during junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Try your best now so everything is easier as you move on.

Parents Names: Kate & Steve Holman

Load comments