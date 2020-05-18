Jack Holman

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: My greatest accomplishments were winning three LOA events.
Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, to pursue a degree in aviation.
Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Football, Baseball, Choir, Orchestra, Band, Golf, Trap-Shooting
Favorite Quote: "Kid, You'll move mountains." --Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: Playing Town of Salem in Bubba's room every day during junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Try your best now so everything is easier as you move on.
Parents Names: Kate & Steve Holman