Nikkole Morefield

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Nikkole has been a member of the National Honor Society the last two years, lettered in academics the last two years, Link crew and Torch this year, Lacrosse the last three years and captain this year.
Future Plans: Attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to study Journalism
Extracurriculars: Lacrosse (3 years), Powder Puff (2 years), Link (1 year), Torch (1 year), volunteered at the Princess and Pirate event (2 years)
Favorite Quote: Does not have one
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard in everything you do, it does pay off.
Parents Names: Kim Route and Bill Morefield