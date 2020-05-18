Sawyer Koch

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Honors Society member
Captain of Northfield Alpine Ski Team
Future Plans: Attend college at University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Extracurriculars: National Honors Society, Alpine Skiing, Lacrosse
Favorite Quote: "The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well." -John D. Rockefeller Jr.
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory of high school was junior year Prom or senior year Homecoming.
Advice To Future Generations: Try hard in school and join sports that you enjoy. Take high school seriously because it will set up your future, but remember to have fun while you're at school.
Parents Names: Allen and Michele Koch