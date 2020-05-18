Lauren Auge

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Lauren has participated in National Honors society and has been on the A honor roll throughout high school. She was selected to represent the Art department in Raider Nation Council. She has skied varsity on the Nordic Ski team from freshman year through senior year.
Future Plans: Lauren will be attending the University of Wisconsin La-Crosse in the Fall of 2020. She will major in Biology in hopes of attending Veterinary school.
Extracurriculars: Lauren has participated in Cross Country, Nordic Skiing, Track, Orchestra, LINK, and RALIE.
Favorite Quote: “Just because it is hard, doesn’t mean it is impossible. You can do it!” ~Jordan Yorou
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is participating in Nordic ski races and cheering with my team as every skier reached the finish line.
Advice To Future Generations: Believe in yourself and enjoy every moment, because it goes by fast.
Parents Names: Mark and Heidi