Bryce Malecha

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Leadership Team, Varsity Swimmer for 7 years
Future Plans: Attend Gustavus Adolphus College to Study Pre-Physical Therapy
Extracurriculars: Swimming, Ultimate Frisbee, RALIE, FCA
Favorite Quote: “I want to learn from everybody”. -John Piper
Favorite Memory: High school Swim Meets at the U of MN, Fields of Faith for FCA and all of times spent with friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Find ways to have fun quite often and stay determined.
Parents Names: Jon and Lisa Malecha