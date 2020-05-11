Audrey Iris Pagel

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Lettered in academics, captain of hockey & golf, AAA Award,
Future Plans: Rotary International Youth Exchange to Sweden then to Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.
Extracurriculars: Chair of Mayors Youth Council, President of the Youth Mental Health Board, Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador, Hockey, Golf, Bowling, Ultimate Frisbee, Honors Art, LOA, Ralie, Worked at Hogan Brothers,
Favorite Quote: “Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today” -Cherokee Proverb
Favorite Memory: MCing the homecoming pep fest & Participating in Arts à la Carte through Honors Art my junior year
Advice To Future Generations: Say yes to absolutely everything, talk to anyone and everyone, don’t be afraid to throw yourself into new experiences with an open heart and open mind. Also don’t wait, do it now.
Parents Names: Amy and Mark Pagel