Justin Richard James Pascua

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Art acknowledgements
Future Plans: Attending Carthage College in Kenosha, WI majoring in Physics with an emphasis in Astronomy and minoring in art.
Extracurriculars: Baseball
Favorite Quote: "When I was five years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down happy. They told me I didn't understand the assignment, and I told them they didn't understand life." ~ John Lennon
Favorite Memory: A favorite memory from senior year would be from Mrs. Norrie's Drawing and Painting class when we had to have a friend paper-machete our entire face for a mask project.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid of pursuing whatever it is that you want to do and will make you happy. In today's world, everyone will judge you and ridicule you for anything, and you just have to not care what others think or say about you because it doesn't define you whatsoever. The only thing bad that could happen is that you don't follow your dreams and in the end, you never know what could've come out of it.
Parents Names: Jeff and Beth Pascua