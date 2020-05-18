Isaac Lager

Lager

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Link leader, National Honors Society

Future Plans: Attend DCTC to obtain Architectural technology degree. Then transferring to UMD

Extracurriculars: Concert Band

Favorite Quote: Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.

Favorite Memory: Favorite memory from senior year is poker nights with my friends and board game nights. We spent countless nights doing that and they were always a blast.

Advice To Future Generations: My advice is to take advantage of all opportunities. You can't get hurt by it, so you might as well try.

Parents Names: Mark and Michelle Lager

