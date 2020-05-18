Alex Petersen

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: The greatest accomplishments I've had are those with my dance team and the long lasting friendships I have made with my classmates and teachers. Thank you to everyone who helped me get to where I am today.
Future Plans: I will be studying psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.
Extracurriculars: I have been a competitive dancer for the past 11 years and have enjoyed every moment of it. Through school I have participated in LINK, National Honors Society and was an Academic Student Coach for a brief period of time this year. And a shout out to Millstream Commons for giving me the work that I love doing!
Favorite Quote: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."
-Andy Bernard, The Office series finale.
Favorite Memory: It's impossible to choose just one, but memories that stand out in my mind right now include Homecoming week, watching my sister's gymnastics team compete at State, and time spent with my teachers and friends. I will remember each person that shaped my high school experience with a smile on my face.
Advice To Future Generations: Tomorrow will worry about itself; live and appreciate the present and take every opportunity to make lasting memories with family and friends. Make every ending a chance to remember who and what helped you get there.
Parents Names: Steve and Anne Petersen