Chris Frago

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Captain for Cross Country & Track, National Honor Society - Jr and Sr Year.
Future Plans: Attend Middlebury College. Hope to have a career in international relations.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, Nordic Skiing, Speech, Youth in Government, DECA, Civil Air Patrol.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take anything for granted. Even if everything is going fine now, it can all be taken away and you need to be resilient and ready for whatever comes.
Parents Names: Michelle Lasswell and Brad Frago