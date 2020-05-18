Chris Frago

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Captain for Cross Country & Track, National Honor Society - Jr and Sr Year.

Future Plans: Attend Middlebury College. Hope to have a career in international relations.

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, Nordic Skiing, Speech, Youth in Government, DECA, Civil Air Patrol.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take anything for granted. Even if everything is going fine now, it can all be taken away and you need to be resilient and ready for whatever comes.

Parents Names: Michelle Lasswell and Brad Frago

