Hannah Ringlien

School: Northfield High School

Future Plans: In the fall I will be attending Clemson University to study Biochemistry.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Gymnastics, Varsity Diving, National Honors Society, RALIE, NHS Prayer group, FCA Leader, involvement at Emmaus Church

Favorite Quote: You will never look back and say “I wish I wouldn’t have worked so hard”

Favorite Memory: Going to state as a team in gymnastics.

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved as much as possible and don’t confine yourself to any one group of people or friends.

Parents Names: Andy and Ashley Ringlien

