Skylar Jeppesen

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Honors Society and Lettered in Academics and Dance
Future Plans: Attending Mankato State University to Major in Psychology
Extracurriculars: 3 years on the Northfield Hiliners Dance Team and her Senior year she was the Manager on the Hiliners Dance Team.
Favorite Quote: "Quaranteens: The Next Lost Generation"
Favorite Memory: Mosh pits at the Football Games.
Advice To Future Generations: You will actually get to graduate and go to your senior prom, so don't take it for granted.
Parents Names: Karla and Josh Dale
Thomas Jeppesen