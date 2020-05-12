Skylar Jeppesen

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: National Honors Society and Lettered in Academics and Dance

Future Plans: Attending Mankato State University to Major in Psychology

Extracurriculars: 3 years on the Northfield Hiliners Dance Team and her Senior year she was the Manager on the Hiliners Dance Team.

Favorite Quote: "Quaranteens: The Next Lost Generation"

Favorite Memory: Mosh pits at the Football Games.

Advice To Future Generations: You will actually get to graduate and go to your senior prom, so don't take it for granted.

Parents Names: Karla and Josh Dale

Thomas Jeppesen

