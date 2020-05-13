Owen Halls

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Captain in Tennis and Cross Country teams,
Future Plans: Attend the U of M, College of Science and Technology in Minneapolis.
Extracurriculars: Robotics, Science Olympiad, YIG, LINK leader, Tennis, Alpine ski, Nordic ski, Cross Country, Trap Shooting, Bass Fishing Team, Basketball, Football,
Favorite Quote: "I regret nothing." -Ron Swanson
Favorite Memory: Science Olympiad, 2020. Launching the rocket into the ceiling because we built it on the bus, and still getting second place.
Advice To Future Generations: Take full advantage of extracurriculars. That's where the fun is.
Parents Names: Joel and Molly Halls