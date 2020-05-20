Sophie Ruehlmann

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Rotary exchange student, received "Most Improved Player" for the girls tennis team,
Future Plans: Visit Northfield again, to live in France after finishing school and then to go to University.
Extracurriculars: Girls tennis, Alpine Skiing, and One-Act plays
Favorite Quote: Train your mind to see the good in every situation
Favorite Memory: Cheering with everyone for our sports teams
Advice To Future Generations: Do everything you can and enjoy every second of it!
Parents Names: Brent & Amy Klein, Wendy & Andrei Sivanich, Nancy & Brad Kmoch, Bryan & Andrea Hoff