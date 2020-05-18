Luke Stanga

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: *5 time Minnesota State Olympic Weightifting Championship competitor and 4 time State medalist
*5 time USA Olympic Weightlifting National participant
*All-District football player
*2 year football captain
*2 year weightlifting captain
*Member of intramural basketball champion team
Future Plans: *Attend St. Olaf
*Major in Economics
*Play Football
Extracurriculars: *Football
*Olympic Weightlifting
*Baseball
*Student Council
*LOA (Life of an Athlete)
*Link
*RALIE
*Intramural Basketball
Favorite Quote: “I think it’s fine.”
Favorite Memory: Spending time with friends and teammates
Advice To Future Generations: Do what you love to do and enjoy small victories.
Parents Names: Doug & Heather Stanga