Luke Stanga

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: *5 time Minnesota State Olympic Weightifting Championship competitor and 4 time State medalist

*5 time USA Olympic Weightlifting National participant

*All-District football player

*2 year football captain

*2 year weightlifting captain

*Member of intramural basketball champion team

Future Plans: *Attend St. Olaf

*Major in Economics

*Play Football

Extracurriculars: *Football

*Olympic Weightlifting

*Baseball

*Student Council

*LOA (Life of an Athlete)

*Link

*RALIE

*Intramural Basketball

Favorite Quote: “I think it’s fine.”

Favorite Memory: Spending time with friends and teammates

Advice To Future Generations: Do what you love to do and enjoy small victories.

Parents Names: Doug & Heather Stanga

