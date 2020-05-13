Sam Johnson

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Lettered in football, and for academics. Also served as an officer in 4H for 2 years, and has received numerous purple ribbons at the State Fair level with his livestock.
Future Plans: Sam is excited to go to Iowa State University to study atmospheric science/meteorology.
Extracurriculars: Sam played football, and has been in 4H for 12 years where he has shown both general projects and livestock.
Favorite Quote: "The Universe said you played the game well."
Favorite Memory: The bus ride home after the Austin football game this year. Everyone was super hyped up which gave the bus ride an energy like no other.
Advice To Future Generations: Always be prepared for the unexpected.
Parents Names: Greg & Bernadette Johnson