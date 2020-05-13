Dillon Smisek

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Senior Captain of Boys Swimming and Diving Team, All-Conference and All-State in Swimming Grades 10-12, Lettered in Swimming, Golf and Cross Country
Future Plans: Dillon will attend and swim for St. Olaf in the fall, focusing his studies on Biology/Premed and Business Management.
Extracurriculars: Swimming grades 7-12, Golf grades 7-9, Cross Country grades 7-9, National Honor Society
Favorite Quote: none
Favorite Memory: Driving with friends to football games.
Advice To Future Generations: Live in the moment, for you will never get it back.
Parents Names: Michael and Angela Smisek