Dillon Smisek
anniemarie

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Senior Captain of Boys Swimming and Diving Team, All-Conference and All-State in Swimming Grades 10-12, Lettered in Swimming, Golf and Cross Country

Future Plans: Dillon will attend and swim for St. Olaf in the fall, focusing his studies on Biology/Premed and Business Management.

Extracurriculars: Swimming grades 7-12, Golf grades 7-9, Cross Country grades 7-9, National Honor Society

Favorite Quote: none

Favorite Memory: Driving with friends to football games.

Advice To Future Generations: Live in the moment, for you will never get it back.

Parents Names: Michael and Angela Smisek

Load comments